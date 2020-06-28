Chances for rain continues as well as high humidity

Basically the weather will be very similar over the next several days. Warm and humid with chances for showers and a few storms and highs in the 80s.

TODAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 85

TONIGHT: Muggy, spotty shower or storm. Low 68

MONDAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 86

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s throughout the week. Chances for rain will decrease after Wednesday, but rain can not be ruled out for the next 7 days.