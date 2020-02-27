‘Chance’ the Chihuahua, thrown from moving vehicle, finds new forever home

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – “Chance,” the Chihuahua police say was thrown from a moving vehicle in Miami County, has found his forever family after being released from an animal hospital earlier this week.
The Miami County Animal Shelter tells 2 NEWS that an Indiana woman will welcome the pup into her family. She called the shelter every single day to check on Chance.
The shelter contacted the family’s vet in Indiana to explain his situation and condition. He has a follow-up appointment scheduled for Monday.
We’re told the shelter received roughly 75 adoption applications for Chance.
