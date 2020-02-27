Closings
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

‘Chance’ the Chihuahua, thrown from moving vehicle, finds new forever home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chihuahua thrown from car

(Photo: Mike Ullery/Troy Daily News)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – “Chance,” the Chihuahua police say was thrown from a moving vehicle in Miami County, has found his forever family after being released from an animal hospital earlier this week.

READ MORE: Dog thrown from vehicle in Miami County will soon be ready for adoption

The Miami County Animal Shelter tells 2 NEWS that an Indiana woman will welcome the pup into her family. She called the shelter every single day to check on Chance.

The shelter contacted the family’s vet in Indiana to explain his situation and condition. He has a follow-up appointment scheduled for Monday.

We’re told the shelter received roughly 75 adoption applications for Chance.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS