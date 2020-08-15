Chance of rain this weekend, but not a complete washout

Unsettled weather this weekend with chances for scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain though. It will be hit and miss. Continued warm and humid.

TODAY: A few scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid. High 85

Chance for a few showers and storms. Warm and humid today with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A chance of rain if you are headed downtown to pick up your German meal today.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm. Becoming partly cloudy. Low 65

SUNDAY: A few scattered showers and storms. High 82

A cool front will drop through the area on Sunday bringing in less humid air and comfortable temperatures for next week.

