Champaign Health District to hold drive-thru flu clinic in Urbana

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign Health District will hold a drive-thru flu clinic for adults 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The Urbana Daily Citizen reported the regular dose vaccine and the high-dose vaccine, for those at least 65 years old, will be available. The cost without insurance is $39.75 for the regular dose and $78 for the high-dose. Cash and checks will be accepted. Masks are required.

Appointments can also be made to get the flu shot at the Health District office in the county Community Center on South Main Street, Urbana. 

For more information call 937-484-1671.

