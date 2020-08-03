Champaign Health District reports COVID-19 outbreak at Michael Farms

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign Health District is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at Michael Farms in Urbana.

As of August 3, 33 individuals had tested positive.

The health department is working with the Ohio Department of Health to conduct testing and contact tracing in order to prevent further spread. Any close contacts of those who have tested positive will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Health officials say the spread from the outbreak appears to be limited to workers who also reside on the premises and customers who have visited to purchase produce remain at a low risk.

“In the four months since our first reported case of COVID-19 in Champaign County, we were at 56 cases. In the last three weeks alone, we have had 82 cases – a 146% increase. Now more than ever, we urge all Champaign County residents to please take all precautions you can to protect yourselves and others,” said Gabe Jones, MPH, Health Commissioner.

Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Ohio Department of Health call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. To contact Champaign Health District, email health@champainghd.com or call 937-653-0110.