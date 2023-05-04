CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest four-legged officer!

According to a Facebook post by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Rex is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois and will be handled by Deputy Dan Fischer.

The sheriff’s office said that Rex is currently completing his training on apprehension, tracking and narcotic detection with Deputy Fischer.

In the post, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office thanked Tim’s Towing and Auto Recovery, Buckeye City Motorsports, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and the Rotary Club of Urbana for making this possible through their donations.