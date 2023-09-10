URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — Enter your best salsa recipe for a chance to win $100!

Applications are now open online to enter the Best Salsa Contest during the Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23. Individuals that enter will have a chance to win a first prize of $100 or $50 for the second prize, according to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen.

Salsa entries must be homemade, in disposable containers, and labeled with mild, medium, hot or very hot. Salsas can be made in advance and dropped off before judging at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23. Our partner says winners will be announced after judging around 1:30 p.m.

All salsa has to be placed at the Courthouse Stage on 200 N. Main St. in Urbana. by 11 a.m. on Sept. 23.