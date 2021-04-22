Champaign County Public Health working to get COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Champaign County Public Health says they’ve had a successful vaccine rollout in their largely rural community.

More than 11,000 of the county’s nearly 40,000 residents have been vaccinated according to the Ohio Department of Health. But now, like in many other areas across the state, demand is slowing down.

“Right now we have hundreds of available appointments. We’re actually going into various parts of the county in the hopes of making it more convenient,” shared Gabe Jones, Champaign County Health Commissioner.

Jones says he recognizes that in the past, it may have been difficult for people to book vaccine appointments, and that transportation is also an issue for some parts of the county. So, to help with this, they offer home visits and are soon hoping to offer vaccine clinics at school.

The public health department has worked with the local school superintendents to bring the vaccines to local schools.

“As our clinics have slowed down, we’ve been reaching out to them about the possibility of getting out to schools [and] vaccinating students as well as their family members and members of the community…to be a bit more convenient. Rather than [them] having to come all the way to Urbana,” said Jones.

Jones also says they plan to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines once they’ve been approved to restart production in the U.S. because a lot of residents in the county are interested in getting that shot. For now, they are offering Pfizer doses.

