CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — What better way to spend National Ice Cream Day than at a local ice cream social?

The Champaign County Historical Museum is holding an ice cream social at 809 E. Lawn Ave. in Urbana. From 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, ice cream, cake and pie will be enjoyed by attendees on the front lawn of the museum.

“A variety of flavors and toppings will be offered along with your choice of cake or pie,” the museum says.

If you are wanting to head out to enjoy a sweet treat under the trees at the museum, there is no entry fee to get into the event. When you order your ice cream will be when you will have to make a payment.

Aside from mingling with neighbors and enjoying a cold treat on a hot day, the museum will be holding a 50-50 raffle at the social.