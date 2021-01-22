Champaign County man to remain jailed until trial in connection with Capitol riot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Champaign County man has been ordered to remain in jail until his trail in connection with the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, and Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, were both identified by federal agents after participating in the U.S. Capitol riot with other members of a militia organization. According to court documents, both are members of the Ohio State Regular Militia, a dues-paying subset of the Oath Keepers.

Authorities said that the Oath Keepers looked organized and that they forced their way to the front of the crowd gathered around the door to the U.S. Capitol. Crowl also appears in photographs with other rioters in the rotunda.

Both Crowl and Watkins are being accused of:

Entering a restricted building or grounds — 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)

Violent entry or disorderly conduct — 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)

Obstruction of an official proceeding — 18 U.S.C § 1512(c)(2)

The Department of Justice told 2 NEWS Crowl had a detention hearing Friday in federal court. The judge ordered him to be detained pending trial.

Watkins detention and preliminary hearings will be held in D.C. at a later date.