DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Library is asking for your help in the search for books.

Our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen say the community is invited to donate gently-used books for the upcoming Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale. Book donations are being accepted now at the Champaign County Library, located at 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana until Monday, May 1.

A special presale for members is being held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, and anyone can join the Friends club at the time the presale is held.

There will be a book sale at the library for anyone at the following times:

Thursday, May 4 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the event, our partners say there will be thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and more for attendees to purchase. All of the money raised goes directly to support the programs held at the Champaign County Library.

If you would like more information, call 937-653-3811.