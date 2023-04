URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — A former county hospital building in Urbana has been demolished.

According to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen, the hospital building was located on U.S. Route 68 south of Urbana.

The Urbana Daily Citizen said that the building was torn down to keep potential trespassers away and to remove an eyesore from the area.

The county hospital reportedly served the community until it was replaced by the more modern Mercy Health hospital, formerly Mercy Memorial.