Champaign County encouraging vaccinations to help decrease COVID spread ahead of summer

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN)- Champaign County is 1 of 18 Ohio counties still on Red Level 3 Public Health emergency.

Red Level 3 means that there is high COVID exposure and extreme caution should be used when leaving the house. However, the health district commissioner, Gabe Jones, says they’re moving closer to their goal.

“Our cases have gradually declined over the last few weeks along with the rest of the state but we’re still over 100 cases per 100,000,” he said. “Yes we’re really excited to do all of the fun summer activities but getting vaccinated and doing all that you can to prevent spread is still very important.”

Jones says the county is averaging five new COVID cases a day, and they’re also seeing an increase in young people catching COVID as they let down their guard.

As June 2 approaches, the day health orders are lifting in Ohio, Jones says there may still be a slight decrease in cases

“Whenever the restrictions are lifted, we’re going to be getting into warmer weather and that tends to see with it a decline in respiratory diseases in general,” said Jones. “We do anticipate for the numbers to drop off. Of course, the more people that are vaccinated the less likely for variants to spread.”

Jones is encouraging more people to get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID and variants and help the county get back to normal.

For more information on public health vaccine clinics in Champaign County, click here.