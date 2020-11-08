Champaign County CARES Act deadline approaches; funds still available

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The deadline for Champaign County small businesses to apply for CARES Act funds is fast approaching.

The Urbana Daily Citizen reported that the application deadline is Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Businesses could be awarded up to $10,000 if approved for the grant.

To qualify for the grant program, businesses must:

  • Be locally owned and physically located in Champaign County
  • Have 50 or fewer employees as of January 2020
  • Be current on all state, federal and local taxes
  • Be in good standing with all applicable government regulations

Some examples of eligible reimbursable expenses include:

  • Business mortgage or lease costs
  • Business utilities such as electric, gas, sewer, water, trash and business insurance
  • Materials and supplies related to interruption of your business caused by required closures
  • Business costs related to compliance with Responsible RestartOhio

Businesses that have received funding for expenses arising from the pandemic cannot submit the same expenses for reimbursement under the CARES Act grant for Champaign County small businesses.

For more information visit www.champaignworks.com/CARESGrantChampaignCounty

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

