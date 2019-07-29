Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help in Mad River drowning investigation

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with their investigation into an infant’s drowning in Mad River last week.

On July 23 around 2:15 pm, a female canoer called 911 from Mad River, saying that her infant child had just fallen into the water.

The infant fell from their mother’s lap when she and other members of their party were floating down Mad River and approached an area of several fallen trees and debris just south of SR-55.

The child was found around 5:05 pm in a debris-filled area of the river. They were taken to Mercy Hospital in Urbana, but despite lifesaving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe that other individuals who may have been fishing on Mad River near the bridge at SR-55 may have seen the family pass them on canoes.

Anyone who saw the family in this area is asked to call the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 937-484-6091.

The incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

