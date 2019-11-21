Chaminade Julienne students honored for grief awareness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley honored Chaminade Julienne High School seniors Emily Molina and Cameron Jackson by giving them their own day.

Thursday, Nov. 21 was officially Emily Molina and Cameron Jackson Day, honoring both teens for their work with a student grieving group.

This is the second honor for Molina and Jackson for their work helping grieving classmates. The seniors were awarded the Companions on a Journey Hope, Strength and Healing award. COJ is a grief support group or teens and families.

Molina lost a grandparent while a sophomore in high school while Jackson lost one as a freshman. Both had issues dealing with the grieving process afterward.

“I had a really hard time with it,” Jackson said. “My grades started to slip, my overall performance in life was starting to slip. I was moving through the motions really slow. I wasn’t enjoying life.”

Both teens began meeting with the group to deal with their losses but kept attending to help other students.

“I’ve been involved for about a year,” Molina said. “I lost my grandpa as a sophomore. I went down to the counselor and he told me about it.”

The two attend monthly COJ meetings at Chaminade Julienne, as well as meetings at other schools and outings such as bonfires. Jackson said being there for other people is what they need most.

“They taught me what it means to lose and how to grieve,” Jackson said. “Everyone’s grief experience is different. I can’t tell them, ‘I know how you feel,’ because I don’t know how they feel. All I can tell them is I’m sorry.”

