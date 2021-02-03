Chaminade Julienne staff members receive vaccines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Over 100 Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School staff members received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday. After talking with many of the school teachers, they said their decision to get their vaccine was simple.

“We’re educators, it’s all for the students, everything we do is about making our students’ lives better and being there for them, so take the step and get the vaccine,” said CJ English Teacher Brother Justin Quiroz.

Staff members say they believe it’s their duty to get vaccinated keeping every student’s health a top priority. A total of 133 staff members were vaccinated Wednesday.

“It was like a gift almost to be able to get something like this,” said CJ Athletic Administrator Assistant Emily Benson. “Many people have been affected by covid19 so just doing my part to stop the spread is amazing. I’m just doing my part since I’m around kids so much to keep everyone safe.”

CJ students have been learning in-person and enrolled in athletics since August and they accredited their success to abiding by CDC guidelines in and out of the classrooms. Health leaders say parents should feel comfortable sending their student back in-person because there may be a higher risk of contracting the virus elsewhere.

“For parents, going back to school, they need to feel comfortable that even if their children haven’t received the vaccine it’s absolutely ok for them to go back,” said MVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon. “There is a very low risk that they are going to pick up any infection at school, higher chance actually is at home or other kids around the house when everybody isn’t wearing a mask.”

Dr. Colon says another huge concern for students during the pandemic is the mental health strain it has caused, so he believes getting back to a normal regular schedule is important.