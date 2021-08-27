Chambersburg Rd. bridge over SR-4 scheduled to reopen Sept. 3

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said on his Facebook page Friday he heard from ODOT that the Chambersburg Road bridge over Route 4 should reopen Sept. 3.

Gore wrote, “The opening had been delayed after a few announcements that it was supposed to be open earlier this month. I know the bridge closure has been frustrating and we’ve been announcing information from ODOT as we received it. Based on this latest information it looks like it will be open next Friday, September 3rd. It’s still a week away, but it’s better than the 8th which is the last date we were given.”

The project raised the S.R. 235 (Chambersburg Rd.) Bridge over S.R. 4, replaced the driving surface and installed new galvanized beams. The bridge has been closed since March.