Chambersburg Rd. bridge over SR-4 scheduled to reopen Sept. 3

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
8-27 Chambersburg Road Bridge

The Chambersburg Road bridge over Route 4 should reopen Sept. 3. (Photo: ODOT)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said on his Facebook page Friday he heard from ODOT that the Chambersburg Road bridge over Route 4 should reopen Sept. 3.

Gore wrote, “The opening had been delayed after a few announcements that it was supposed to be open earlier this month. I know the bridge closure has been frustrating and we’ve been announcing information from ODOT as we received it. Based on this latest information it looks like it will be open next Friday, September 3rd. It’s still a week away, but it’s better than the 8th which is the last date we were given.”

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

The project raised the S.R. 235 (Chambersburg Rd.) Bridge over S.R. 4, replaced the driving surface and installed new galvanized beams. The bridge has been closed since March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Concerns raised about terrorist attack

East US-35 closed Friday morning after semi-crash

Dayton Standoff Ends Peacefully

Miami Valley veteran, professor react to Thursday attack in Afghanistan

More than 70,000 have left Afghanistan since Taliban's rise; The latest on Prince Andrew's possible legal trouble

More News