Chamber of Greater Springfield launches tool to support local economy

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chamber of Greater Springfield is launching a tool to support local businesses.

It’s called SizeUp, an online service to support businesses. Business owners can use it to research information about their performances, gather information to identify customers, and for target marketing.

The Chamber says this new tool is aimed to support businesses as they reopen.

Click here for more on SizeUp.

