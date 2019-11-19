Chairman, Jordan argue over questions that could ID whistleblower

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan was chided by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for asking questions of an impeachment hearing witness that could lead to identifying the White House whistleblower.

Jordan was asking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about people who had direct knowledge of the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky. Jordan pushed Vindman to tell two people he had discussed the call with, one he wouldn’t identify. Schiff made Jordan stop his line of questioning.

“I don’t see how this is outing the whistleblower,” Jordan said. “(Schiff) has said, even though no one believes you, you don’t know who the whistleblower is. How is this outing the whistleblower?”

Jordan had questioned Vindman about his bosses testimony about him, stating Tim Morrison said he was questioned his judgment and said he was a concern for links.

Vindman then read his job evaluation from July 13 from his former boss Fiona Hill who gave him an excellent evaluation.

