DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was brought to the hospital on November 2 after a failed U-turn caused a chain reaction of collisions on US 127.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, an orange Ford Mustang was traveling north on U.S 127 when it went to make a U-turn in the designated part of the road. After turning, the Mustang pulled out into the southbound lane in front of a 2013 Buick. The driver of the Buick tried to avoid collision by changing lanes but ended up in the path of a semi-truck also headed south.

The semi-truck hit the Buick, sending the driver over a concrete median where it hit a 2013 Honda.

Only one person, a passenger in the Buick was injured in the collision, the release said. He was brought to Wayne Health Care in unknown condition.

This incident remains under investigation.