DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed Monday after their car collided with a tow truck on its way to another crash, authorities said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a collision on I-75 by Northwoods Avenue in Tipp City.

A tow truck on its way to the scene slowed down, but the car behind it did not react in time and crashed into the back of the truck, OSP said. 2 NEWS crews on the scene said the car flipped over, landing against the median by the ramp from I-70.

The collision killed the car’s passenger, and the driver was taken to Miami Valley hospital in unknown condition.

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, both sides of the highway were shut down. Lanes did not reopen until 1:25 a.m. the following morning.