DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is celebrating a milestone in aviation today: the Wright Brothers’ first flight.

That historic flight actually took place on Dec. 17, 2023, when Orville and Wilbur Wright took their flyer to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

While Orville was only in the air for 12 seconds, flying 120 feet, historians look at that moment as the start of aviation.

Although the flight took place in North Carolina, the flyer was built here in Dayton.

A celebration will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, at the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historic Park to commemorate the historic event.

The event is open to the public to attend and will happen at the Wright Brothers monument near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.