DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two fallen deputies will be honored at a memorial on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Springfield.

Deputies Matthew Yates and Suzanne Hopper will be honored during the second annual “Tribute to the Fallen” at Snyder Park in Springfield.

Yates was killed in the line of duty in July of last year, Hopper in January of 2011.

The event will include a gathering to share memories of the fallen deputies followed by a holiday wreath laying at the cemeteries.

Organizers say events like this ensure their stories and bravery are never forgotten.

The ceremony begins at 12 p.m.