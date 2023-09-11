DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.
2 NEWS has compiled a list of 9/11 ceremonies in the Miami Valley happening on Monday, Sept. 11.
Urbana
- 8:15 a.m.
- Freedom Grove, corner of U.S. 68 and State Route 55
- Patriot Day of Remembrance
Fairborn
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Calamityville, 506 E. Xenia Dr, Fairborn
- A ceremony to remember the lives lost and those impacted by 9/11
Beavercreek
- 8:40 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.
- Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
- A ceremony including the presentation of colors, lowering of the flag over the memorial, a ceremonial bell ringing and a commemorative message
Dayton National Cemetery
- 10 a.m.
- Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton
- Volunteers to beautify the grounds and clean the headstones of the fallen in coordination with Carry the Load
Did we miss something? Email webdesk@wdtn.com