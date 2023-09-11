DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

2 NEWS has compiled a list of 9/11 ceremonies in the Miami Valley happening on Monday, Sept. 11.

Urbana

8:15 a.m.

Freedom Grove, corner of U.S. 68 and State Route 55

Patriot Day of Remembrance

Fairborn

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Calamityville, 506 E. Xenia Dr, Fairborn

A ceremony to remember the lives lost and those impacted by 9/11

Beavercreek

8:40 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.

Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

A ceremony including the presentation of colors, lowering of the flag over the memorial, a ceremonial bell ringing and a commemorative message

Dayton National Cemetery

10 a.m.

Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton

Volunteers to beautify the grounds and clean the headstones of the fallen in coordination with Carry the Load

Did we miss something? Email webdesk@wdtn.com