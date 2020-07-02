Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Central State’s new president takes office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Jack Thomas has taken office as the 9th president of Central State University.

He was named to the position on February 7 following a nationwide search and comes to Central State after spending almost a decade as President of Western Illinois University.

“These are very challenging times, but also I would say that it’s a good time in terms of an opportunity to make my mark here at Central State University and reaching out to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the community members and stake holders. We have lofty goals ahead of ourselves,” he said.

Dr. Thomas is a native of Alabama. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS