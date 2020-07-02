Central State’s new president takes office

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Jack Thomas has taken office as the 9th president of Central State University.

He was named to the position on February 7 following a nationwide search and comes to Central State after spending almost a decade as President of Western Illinois University.

“These are very challenging times, but also I would say that it’s a good time in terms of an opportunity to make my mark here at Central State University and reaching out to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the community members and stake holders. We have lofty goals ahead of ourselves,” he said.

Dr. Thomas is a native of Alabama. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.