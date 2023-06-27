DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Agriculture has been a staple in the Miami Valley, and one local college is working to grow that industry.

Central State University is partnering with four other institutions to help recruit, train and educate the next generation in the agricultural workforce.

The average median age for a farmer is 57 years old, which is why Central State and local farmers want to spark interest in getting food to the table.

The university could be at the forefront as they will be able to start a graduate program.

The goal of the $10 million partnership grant provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture is to recruit, educate, train and retain the next generation of diverse food and agriculture professionals.

It is done in three parts. One is to develop a graduate program Central State currently does not have.

“We work with K-through-12 kids and provide summer camps and let the young kids know what agriculture is about,” Hongmei Li-Byarlay, research professor of entomology, said. “The third part is to provide more opportunities for internships for Central State undergraduate students.”

Starting out, they will have graduate programs in entomology and soil sciences. Li-Byarlay said the biggest thing about the grant will be giving students a chance to do research projects they normally would never get to do.

Central State’s entomology program has given students an opportunity to work with a machine that is only in one other college in the Midwest and helps with genetic sequencing for bees.

It’s a five-year grant. In year one, Central State hopes to finish building the curriculum and accept students in the fall of 2024.