Central State University scholarships open for agriculture, STEM majors

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University‘s scholarship applications are now open for students majoring in STEM and agriculture fields.

The scholarships will be awarded to students in sustainable agriculture, agricultural education, exercise science, agricultural extension education, water resources management, environmental engineering and agricultural business.

High school students must have a cumulative GPA of more than 2.8 to be eligible and transfer students must have a GPA of at least 3.0.

Funds for the scholarships came from the $14 million awarded to all of the 1890 land-grant universities in the U.S. as a result of the 2018 farm bill.

To learn more about the scholarship program, email gndao@centralstate.edu or call 937-376-6265.

