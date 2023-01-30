DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Central State University is receiving a grant of approximately $3M dollars to improve internet access on campus.

The university is among the 12 colleges and universities given a total of $33.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The grant was provided through the Connecting Minority Communities program, which directs $268 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for expanding high-speed internet access and connectivity to eligible Historically Black Colleges or Universities, Tribal Colleges or Universities and Minority-serving institutions.

The grant is expected to help the university improve its Internet infrastructure and expand options in telehealth and online education.

In addition, the university aims to upgrade remote learning classrooms, purchase student laptops, provide IT with funds and provide remote learning opportunities.

“High-speed broadband availability can no longer be considered a luxury item, reserved for large metropolitan cities and affluent communities, but has increasingly become a necessity for smaller, rural communities that wish to connect seamlessly to the world,” Jack Thomas, President of Central State University, said.

The full list of institutions receiving money in this round of grant funding can be found here.