DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture has provided Central State University with more than a million dollars in research and education funding.

The $1.6 million in funding is for three projects that address unmanned aerial systems, nutrition education and weight management and honey production improvement with the use of a perennial flower species.

The effort expands undergraduate student participation through internships and fellowship opportunities and allows faculty to add to the knowledge of thermal remote sensing.