Central State University partners with energy company, uses $500,000 grant to launch internship program

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Dominion Energy to launch an internship program.

The 12-week Dominion Energy Summer Institute study-internship program will include a four-week classroom component followed by an eight-week internship at Dominion Energy.

“We are pleased to launch this partnership as it will expose our students to the vast energy industry career opportunities,” said Dr. Jack Thomas, President of Central State University. “We are thankful for the investment and are excited to launch this new game-changing initiative that aligns with partnership growth and development.”

The university said the $500,000 grant from the energy company was also used to provide students with upgraded virtual learning tools and fund the Dominion Energy Scholarship.

Central State University is one of 11 HBCUs in 4 states that will benefit from the energy company’s six-year “HBCU Promise” program.

Dominion Energy also has committed $10 million in scholarships to assist African-American and other minority students who reside in the company’s service areas.

For more information or to apply, visit www.DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.