Central State to reopen for fall semester with updated academic calendar

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University announced Tuesday that it will be reopening for school in the fall of 2020 with substantial changes to its academic calendar.

In a press release, the school said that this was done to ensure that all students, faculty and staff can return to the campus in a safe and healthy environment.

Residential classes, which typically begin the last week August, now commence Sept. 8 and continue through Nov. 24. The remaining classes of the semester and final exams will continue remotely after the Thanksgiving break.

The new fall academic calendar can be viewed on the schools website.

The school is in the process of finalizing reopening plan that specifies health and safety guidelines for anyone on or visiting the campus.