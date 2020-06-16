Central State to reopen for fall semester with updated academic calendar

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image provided by Central State University

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University announced Tuesday that it will be reopening for school in the fall of 2020 with substantial changes to its academic calendar.

In a press release, the school said that this was done to ensure that all students, faculty and staff can return to the campus in a safe and healthy environment.

Residential classes, which typically begin the last week August, now commence Sept. 8 and continue through Nov. 24. The remaining classes of the semester and final exams will continue remotely after the Thanksgiving break.

The new fall academic calendar can be viewed on the schools website.

The school is in the process of finalizing reopening plan that specifies health and safety guidelines for anyone on or visiting the campus.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS