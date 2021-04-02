Central State to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Central State University announced Friday that it will be working the Ohio Department of Health to setup COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus.

University officials said that the clinics will begin the week of April 5 and will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The following clinics are scheduled for students:

Thursday, April 8, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beacom-Lewis/Walker Gymnasiums

Friday, April 9, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beacom-Lewis/Walker Gymnasiums

“There is no difference between the vaccines as far as what really matters — keeping you alive, keeping you out of the hospital, keeping you safe,” said, Dr. Karen Mathews, Central State University Medical Director.

University officials strongly encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity.

Additional student COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be announced during the week of April 12, based on vaccine shipment schedules.