Central State to host mobile food pantry 2nd Tuesday of every month

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Central State University is hosting a mobile food pantry on its campus Tuesday, April 13.

The CSU Community Marketplace Mobile Market will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ward Center. University officials say it is free to all students, staff and community residents.

“All food is free,” said Dr. Mary Kershaw, CSU extension program leader of family and consumer science. “And we will not require proof of income. Our staff will ask all participants requesting food to complete an Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Eligibility to Take Food Home form upon arrival.”

Participants are asked to bring their own bags or boxes for food items. Social distancing and masks are required to attend the event.

Moving forward, the community marketplace mobile market will be open the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place.