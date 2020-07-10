Central State to forgo fall sports

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University will not compete in football, volleyball, men’s cross country, or women’s cross country this fall.

Athletics Director Tara Owens made the announcement Thursday evening, saying in part:

“As the current public health threat continues to evolve, Central State University leadership is actively engaged in conversation with the Ohio Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, NCAA, and SIAC. Through careful consideration and thoughtful analysis, SIAC member institutions came to a difficult but necessary decision to forgo fall competition. As a result, Central State will not compete in football, volleyball, men’s cross country or women’s cross country this fall. This decision is made with the emphasis on the well-being of our students and community in mind. As organizations around the world continue to adapt and work together to neutralize the spread of COVID-19, we remain attentive to the needs of our student-athletes.” Central State Athletics Director Tara A. Owens

Owens goes on to say that CSU will honor any current scholarship offered to eligible student-athletes. Discussions about fall sports being moved to compete in the spring of 2021 are ongoing and more details are expected in the coming weeks.