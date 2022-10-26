Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s only public HBCU, Central State University, will participate in the “Rise to the Challenge Summit 2022” alongside other HBCUs across the country.

According to a release, the event is intended to connect HBCU students with career opportunities. Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to meet with corporate, small business, industry and career representatives, as well as career service professionals.

Central State will be holding the free event on Nov. 9 and 10 both online and in person at the CSU Student Center at 1400 Brush Row Road in Wilberforce.

President of Central State University, Jack Thomas, says the conference focuses on maintaining relationships in order to strengthen students’ skills and career placement.

“The Rise to the Challenge Summit 2022 provides a strategic window for our corporate partners to share with education professionals and students the resources available for their organization,” Thomas said.

Some speakers and panelists that will be at the event include representatives from Fifth Third Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide and many others.

All HBCU students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend the event. If you would like to register for the event, click here.