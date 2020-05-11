Central State to conduct virtual commencement ceremony

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University plans to stream a virtual commencement ceremony for their spring 2020 graduates on May 16.

About 266 diplomas will be awarded during the 10 a.m. ceremony, presided by President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond. You can watch it here.

The university also confirmed that there will be no physical gathering of students or guests for the event.

Graduates will receive their degrees via mail. A recording of the virtual ceremony will be available on the school’s commencement webpage following the event.

“The Central State University 2020 Virtual Commencement provides an opportunity for every deserving graduate, to mark this occasion and personal milestone,” said CSU Provost Pedro Martinez. “Even during this difficult and uncertain time, we believe that virtually recognizing this accomplishment is a great way to honor our graduates.”

The prerecorded ceremony will include university officials at Central State’s Paul Robeson Auditorium, musical performances, special guests, and the commencement address.