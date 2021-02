WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University has reopened its free mobile farmers market Tuesday.

The university said the market will be open every second Tuesday of each month from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is available at the parking lot of the Ward Center.

Participants will be asked to complete a ODJFS eligibility form to take food home.

You will need to bring your own bags or boxes to carry food. Social distancing and masks are required.