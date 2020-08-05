Central State releases 2020-21 reopening plans

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Central State University has released reopening plans for its 2020-21 school year, featuring a mix of both in-person and online learning.
To better assess the steps the university needed to take, an Institutional Response Team was created to come up with safety protocols. Students, faculty and staff will all be required to wear masks.
The university has also designated certain buildings as temporary isolation locations if a student were to test positive while on campus.
To review the full plan click here.
