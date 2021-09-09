Central State receives HBCU scholarship from Jay-Z, Beyoncé

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Shawn Carter Foundation announced a $2 million scholarship fund for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and some of that money is coming to the Miami Valley.

Central State University is one of five HBCUs receiving funds from the “About Love” scholarship, along with:

Lincoln University

Norfolk State University

Bennett College

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

The Shawn Carter Foundation was founded by Gloria and her son, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, in 2003 with a focus on helping people facing “socio-economic hardships” continue their post-secondary education.

The “About Love” scholarships are a joint effort between Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co.