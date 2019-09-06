Central State president stepping down after 2019-20 academic year

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond is stepping down as president after the 2019-20 academic year, the university announced Friday.

According to the university, it was planned in connection with her contract extension in 2018.

The Board of Trustees has launched the search for the next president. The Board is appointing a Presidential Search Advisory Committee to work with search consultants and the Board to find the next president.

A new president is expected to be appointed in the first quarter of 2020, the university said, to allow for a transition period between the two presidents.

