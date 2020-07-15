Central State president pledges $50,000 of salary to new scholarship fund

WILBERFORCE, OH – Dr. Jack Thomas, Central State University’s new president, has pledged $50,000 of his salary toward the creation of a new Presidential Scholarship Fund.

Thomas said he was motivated to make this gift as a sign of solidarity to university employees financially affected by COVID-19.

“Though it was difficult for the university to institute furloughs and wage reductions, these were prudent decisions to ensure that Central State remains on sound financial footing,” he said. “I would not ask others to endure sacrifices that I’m not willing to endure myself.”

The contribution amounts to 20 percent of Thomas’ $250,000 salary. He believes this is just the beginning for the Presidential Scholarship fund and for Central State.

The presidents office plans to seek a matching gift and continue to leverage that cumulative investment to bring other contributors.

Thomas took office as the university’s ninth president July 1. He succeeds Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, who presided for eight years.