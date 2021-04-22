Central State offering new, returning students financial incentives this fall

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Central State University will offer students reduced tuition and housing fees for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

During fall and spring semester, all new and returning students who are in good academic standing with the University will receive a 10% tuition reduction and a 30% reduction of housing fees.

“In line with our mission to provide a quality and well-rounded education for our students, it is imperative for Central State University to give every opportunity in order to enable deserving and motivated students the ability to attend and benefit from our great institution,” said CSU President Dr. Jack Thomas.

An enrollment deposit scholarship of $500 (GPA 2.25 to 2.69) or $1,000 (GPA 2.7 or higher) will be awarded to incoming students who commit to Central State University by May 1 for the fall 2021 semester.

CSU has expanded its free tuition program for employees, Alumni and their families to enroll in degree-seeking classes regardless of age or financial dependency.

Students interested in applying can click here or call CSU’s Office of Admissions at 937-376-6348.