Central State names next president

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Jack Thomas has been named the next president of Central State University, the school announced Friday.

Dr. Thomas, the former president at Western Illinois University (WIU), will succeed Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond on July 1. He served at WIU from 2011 to 2019.

“Dr. Thomas was selected after the completion of a rigorous national search that included members of our faculty, students, alumni, donors and community and corporate leaders,” Central State Board of Trustees Chairman Mark Hatcher said. “Dr. Thomas was selected based on his proven ability to lead and grow institutions of higher learning with a focus on improving academics, student-oriented career preparation and institutional fundraising.”

Central State University was attractive to Dr. Thomas due to its history and potential.

“As I learned about Central State University, I felt that this was a very special institution and one where I could contribute the most to its future success,” Dr. Thomas said. “This has been a long yet rewarding process, and I thank you for selecting me as your next President.”

Before becoming an administrator, Dr. Thomas began his career as an English instructor at Johnson C. Smith and South Carolina State universities from 1984 to 1990. He has also served in multiple administrator positions at University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Middle Tennessee State University.