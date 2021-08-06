Central State breaks ground on new dorm for Honors College students, DeWine attends ceremony

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University broke ground on a new Honors College Residence Hall on Friday. Governor Mike DeWine and Chancellor of the Department of Education, Randy Gardner, were in attendance.

The residence is hall is to house the students who are accepted into and participating in the Honors College program at Central State.

“Valedictorians, salutatorians, merit finalists…these individuals will be those high achieving students and this residence hall will hold many of those students,” explained Dr. Jack Thomas, President of Central State.

So far, more than 200 students are already accepted to the Honors College that opened less than a year ago.

Governor Mike DeWine was able to meet and speak with some of those students about their on campus experiences.

“It’s always great to meet students and hear what their vision is and what they want to do,” said Governor DeWine.

Central State’s Honors college seeks to increase retention at the university, improve graduation rates and prepare students for post-graduate success. Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Education says this can lead to brighter futures for the students and the state as a whole.

“If you look at health care outcomes, if you look at wages… all of those are elevated by a higher education background,” said Gardner.

And Central State leaders agree that the Honors College curriculum will enhance the student’s education.

The innovative honors curriculum that spans all four years, under the mentorship of University faculty, provides students with opportunities to apply knowledge through in-course honors projects, which are designed to promote:

Deeper exploration of a course topic

Investigation of new or alternate ideas

Connection of course content and field experiences

Cultivation of multidisciplinary perspectives

Skill development – critical thinking, performance, professional practice

Networking and ascertaining how to use course content and principles to benefit the CSU and broader communities

“Innovation is in our DNA,” said Thomas. “We’re innovative, we’re creative, and we’re flexible. That’s Central State University.

Construction on the building starts in August and is expected to be completed before the end of 2022.

For more information on Central State University, click here.