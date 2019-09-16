Central State announces Presidential Search Committee

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University has announced the members of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee, tasked with finding the next president of the university following Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond’s announcement that she will be stepping down at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

“We believe these individuals represent a distinct cross section of stakeholders of Central State University, both on campus, throughout the region, and the State of Ohio. We look forward to their input as we seek to identify the next leader of this great institution,” CSU Board of Trustees Vice-Chair, Larry Macon, Chair of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee.

Members of the committee include:

Mr. Edwin Lloyd, Class of 1978, President, Central State University National Alumni Association

Dr. Leanne Petry, Chair, Central State University Faculty Senate

Ms. Jenay Jones, President, Central State University Student Government Association

Mr. Andrew Jackson, CEO of Elsons International

Mr. Joshua Smith, Class of 1963, Chairman, Managing Partner, Coaching Group, LLC

Mrs. Linda Dukes-Campbell, Class of 1975, Former Vice-Chair, Central State University Board of Trustees

Mrs. Sandy Pierce, Senior Executive Vice President, Private Bank and Regional Banking Director, Chair of Michigan, Huntington National Bank

Dr. Willie Houston, Former Central State University Associate Provost

Dr. Cassie Barlow, President, Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education

Mr. Joe Sciabica, Chair, Central State University Land Grant Council

Mrs. Sarah Mays, Mayor, City of Xenia

