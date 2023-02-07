DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for family-friendly fun this summer? Centerville’s Party in the Park has announced its concert dates for the summer of 2023.

This annual event is free to the public and involves a collection of more than 30 vendors boutiques, small businesses and food trucks at Stubbs Park in Centerville. There will also be a variety of activities for kids to enjoy.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on three dates in 2023: June 9, July 14 and August 11.

At 7 p.m. each night, the event will feature a live concert from one of the area’s biggest bands, the Centerville website says. You can listen to the following bands for free at these special events:

June 9 – NKG Band

July 14 – Stranger

August 11 – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

For more information on the bands, or to read more about Party in the Park, click here.