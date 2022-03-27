CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– A Centerville church has partnered with MANNA Worldwide to send teams and donations over Romania to help Ukrainian refugees.

“When a tornado hits, everyone comes and helps with it, they’re on the ground and leave after two weeks but the devastation is still there,” said Lead Pastor John Decker. “Even if Russia left tomorrow, people’s lives are still upside down and it’s going to take a while to put lives back together.”

Morningstar Baptist church may be an ocean away from Ukrainian refugees but its reach extends beyond America’s borders. Partnering with the mission organization and nonprofit MANNA Worldwide, Morningstar is able to connect with refugees through team members and tangible donations. MANNA Worldwide owns and operates many food centers, churches and orphanages in Ukraine and Romania. Their team members are picking up hundreds of refugees at surrounding borders helping them get to safety, and Morningstar Baptist Church has stepped up to donate $7,000 in aid and send boxes of donations.

“What we’re noticing is there’s a large number of pregnant women and families with infants who need care immediately,” said Pastor Decker. “They still need their prenatal vitamins, need help and medical care so be able to bring those supplies and what a relief that is when they get across that they don’t have to worry about it and know there are people there ready to help.”

Priority items include diaper rash cream, surgical glue, gloves, ace bandages, diapers, betadine, gauze pads and children’s tylenol. Lead Pastor Decker says it’s time for churches to act.

“These innocent people who are caught up in this and innocent babies, children and families, for us to go love them and show the love of Christ, put some motion to our emotions is what we’re supposed to do and we’re happy to be a part of this.” The team will be leaving a week from Monday and already has a second mission trip planned in May. If you are interested in donating, Pastor Decker says to stop by the church anytime or email office@morningstardayton.org for more details.