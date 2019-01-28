Centerville youth football invests in safer helmets
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - Centerville's youth football program, Wee Elks, recently purchased new football helmets for roughly $55,000.
The Riddell SpeedFlex helmets are designed to reduce impacts to the head.
Tony Miltenberger, a Wee Elks board member, says athletes in the football program will be fitted with custom helmets before the 2019 season.
Each helmet with have a different combination of air and padding to better protect each athlete.
"All of our heads are different. The liner that they put in these helmets is designed to contour the players head," said Miltenberger.
The helmets also have a locking chin strap.
"Long gone are the days where coaches are trying to rip chin straps in extra tight, to make sure the head is secure. Especially with these kids because they are growing and changing," said Miltenberger.
The Wee Elks football program fields teams as young as first grade and as old as sixth grade.
The high school varsity team has been using the technology for at least a year.
Miltenberger isn't just a Wee Elks board member, he's a football parent too. He's urging parents to reconsider letting their kids play football.
"What I'll tell you is, the ability to be on a team that's committed to a common goal with discipline and a coach that really cares, it's been instrumental in changing my kids' life," said Miltenberger.
Wee Elks Youth Football is currently open for player registration.
