Centerville woman uses TikTok to encourage vaccinations

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN ) — Although national vaccine hesitation rates are falling, health officials say sharing positive moments is an effective way to build confidence in the shot. A young woman in Centerville is using social media to comfort people who are wary about the side effects of the COVID vaccine.

“She’s kind of a bit immune-compromised. She’s in remission now, but just the uncertainty of how her body would react after going through something like that,” said Alia Renee.

As a breast cancer survivor, Renee’s mother Mindy Dalton got her two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. And each time, her daughter danced and sang her through it.

“I told her, ‘don’t worry mom you’re going to be fine just work that muscle movement.’ I said ‘come on mom really move it.’ I said ‘just literally move it like you’re a butterfly,'” she said.

Renee is a 21-year-old master’s student at Wright State University, who like many of us, is looking forward to getting back to normal. After losing her grandfather to COVID she said she wanted to use her online presence to help others.

She said, “It was during the peak in December, so we weren’t able to go and visit him. He was in the hospital but we couldn’t visit him so it was really hard. And then the same week he passed away I got it. I didn’t get it from him, but I got COVID as well so it was a lot to deal with emotionally and physically as well.”

Health leaders said sharing positive moments involving vaccines can help shift the narrative.

“It’s very important when family and friends can maybe reach out to those who are unvaccinated and may be hesitant. And when they go through the vaccination and see they’re able to handle it and that there are no problems that’s really encouraging to other people because people who are family, friends, loved ones of individuals they really have the most influence over their lives,” said Dan Suffoletto, supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.